Danville, Pa. -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our communities, Geisinger is reminding everyone of the appropriate locations to go for COVID-19 testing. A hospital emergency room is not an appropriate location, but Geisinger offers several locations for more efficient and timely COVID-19 testing.

In the past two weeks, Sept. 8 to 22, Geisinger administered 32,101 COVID-19 tests, with 3,620 of those, or 12 percent, being positive. For the same time frame in September 2020, Geisinger administered 14,284 COVID-19 tests, with 574, or 4 percent, being positive. The current positivity rate, three times higher than last year, is comparable to early November 2020, just before the winter surge.

An increase in cases has increased demand for COVID-19 testing in our communities. Geisinger’s emergency rooms are busy, and staff there are needed to treat patients with serious illnesses and injuries. COVID-19 testing in the emergency room takes staff away from these patients and increases wait times. Hospital emergency rooms are for emergencies, such as life-threatening injuries and illness, including symptoms of strokes, heart attacks, and broken bones.

According to Geisinger, their emergency room teams are always willing and available to assist patients and families if they believe they need emergency evaluation for a health condition.

A COVID-19 test is appropriate in the following locations:

Geisinger ConvenientCare locations

Primary care doctor’s offices

Pediatrician’s offices

Dedicated Geisinger COVID-19 testing locations in Avis, Danville, Moosic, Orwigsburg and Philipsburg

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also provides a list of COVID-19 testing locations.



