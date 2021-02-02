Geisinger Medical Center.jpg

Geisinger Medical Center, Danville

 Geisinger Health System

Danville, Pa.  Geisinger’s four community COVID-19 vaccine centers will open at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Vaccine distribution centers were closed due to the winter storm.

Anyone with a Tuesday morning appointment will be contacted by Geisinger to reschedule. The impacted locations include:

  • Geisinger CenterPoint COVID-19 Vaccine Center in Jenkins Township
  • Geisinger Health Plan Building COVID-19 Vaccine Center near Danville
  • Geisinger Jersey Shore COVID-19 Vaccine Center
  • Geisinger Lewistown COVID-19 Vaccine Center

