Danville, Pa. – Geisinger’s four community COVID-19 vaccine centers will open at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Vaccine distribution centers were closed due to the winter storm.
Anyone with a Tuesday morning appointment will be contacted by Geisinger to reschedule. The impacted locations include:
- Geisinger CenterPoint COVID-19 Vaccine Center in Jenkins Township
- Geisinger Health Plan Building COVID-19 Vaccine Center near Danville
- Geisinger Jersey Shore COVID-19 Vaccine Center
- Geisinger Lewistown COVID-19 Vaccine Center