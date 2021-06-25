Williamsport, Pa. - Geisinger's 18 ConvenientCare walk-in clinic locations throughout Northeast and Central Pennsylvania have COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for travelers aged 12 months and older.

The tests may be required for people traveling to certain locations. Travel tests are offered for a self-pay fee of $140.

To get a test, you must have legal identification such as a driver’s license, and anyone between age 12 months and 17 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them. If your child is younger than 12 months, contact your pediatrician for advice on testing.

Test results will be available within 24 hours through the online myGeisinger system.

You don’t need an appointment for a travel test at ConvenientCare, but you can save your spot in line to be seen at a clinic.

As travel requirements vary from destination to destination, make sure you're tested at the right time before departing.

