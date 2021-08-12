Danville -- Geisinger continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at its vaccine centers and select Geisinger Pharmacy locations.

This week's walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available:

Friday, Aug. 13 , at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition to appointments and walk-in times at vaccine centers, by-appointment COVID-19 vaccines are available at select Geisinger Pharmacy locations, including Dallas, Danville, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Mount Pocono, Pottsville, State College and Scranton.

Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart. The vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them during vaccination.

Appointments for a vaccine at one of the vaccine centers or a Geisinger Pharmacy can be made through myGeisinger or by calling (570) 284-3657. To check on additional walk-in vaccine days and times, and for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit geisinger.org/COVIDVax.

Please note that one visitor is permitted for outpatient appointments and masks must be worn by everybody in all Geisinger buildings and facilities.