Vaccine Clinic

Danville, Pa. - Geisinger continues to offer walk-in and by-appointment COVID-19 vaccine events this week at its four vaccine centers.

No appointment or preregistration is needed for walk-ins, and all vaccines are free regardless of insurance status.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available:

  • Thursday, July 22, at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, 1020 Thompson St., Jersey Shore, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Friday, July 23, at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Friday, July 23, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart. The vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them during vaccination.

If needed, members of Geisinger’s pediatric team will be on hand to answer questions and to assist with the vaccinations.

Appointments for a vaccine at one of the vaccine centers can be made through myGeisinger or by calling (570) 284-3657. To check on additional walk-in vaccine days and times, and for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.


