Danville, Pa. -- Geisinger Health System is still offering walk-in and by-appointment COVID-19 vaccine events at its various vaccine centers.

Walk-in times and locations include:

Thursday, June 24: Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center, 1020 Thompson St., Jersey Shore, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, June 25: Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26: Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the vaccine centers, COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment at Geisinger Philipsburg in Centre County.

Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart. The vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them during vaccination. If needed, members of Geisinger’s pediatric team will be on hand to answer questions and to assist with the vaccinations.

Appointments for a vaccine at Geisinger Philipsburg or at one of the vaccine centers can be made online through myGeisinger or by calling (570) 284-3657. To check on additional walk-in vaccine days and times, and for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit geisinger.org/COVIDVax.


