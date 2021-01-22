Danville, Pa. – "Please be patient," said Dr. Jaewon Ryu President and CEO of Geisinger today while providing an update on the COVID-19 vaccine roll out and the status of hospitals in the Geisinger system.

Ryu said distribution of COVID-19 vaccines "will take time," noting the three key limiting factors as: logistics, supply, and staff.

One of the logistical problems is the vaccine's sensitivity to temperature.

Pfizer vaccines must be stored at -100 degrees Fahrenheit, which means they require special types of freezers. Once opened, the freezers cannot be opened again for 2 hours, explained Ryu. Additionally, once vaccines are thawed "they must be used within 6 hours," he continued.

Ryu explained that the 6 hour time limit is the reason individuals not in group 1A may have received vaccines.

The hospitals sometimes had excess supplies, due to canceled appointments or receiving less demand than they anticipated. To avoid letting those vaccines go to waste, staff had to work quickly to find people willing to get vaccinated that day. "We've been scrambling to find folks who are eligible and interested in getting the vaccine," said Ryu.

However, the federal government recently changed the 1A guidelines to include individuals 65 and over and individuals aged 16+ with certain pre-existing health conditions. "Now it's flipped," said Ryu, "We have more demand than supply."

In just 2 1/2 days, over 80,000 appointments for vaccines were scheduled at Geisinger. Nearly half of those were done over the phone.

Individuals who are qualified can go to their MyGeisinger or Geisinger's webpage to book appointments or call to make an appointment. Booking online is advised due to the high-level of phone traffic.

Currently, 2/3 of Geisinger's workforce has been vaccinated. Data from the hospital employees is already showing evidence of the vaccine's positive effect, according to Ryu. "Employee positivity has dropped by over 40% and we expect it to continue to drop as more and more employees are vaccinated," he said.

Ryu also expressed hope at recent downward trends in hospitalizations and positivity rates of COVID-19 in local communities.

In December, the Geisinger system peaked with 400 positive tests per day and a positivity rate of 23%-nearly one out of every four people testing positive. Now, the hospital system is seeing 260 positive tests per day with a positivity rate of 19%, suggesting a downward trend.

"There's a lot of reason for good hope," said Ryu, noting the downward trends and evidence of vaccine effectiveness among staff. Ryu qualified potential optimism, saying "we're not out of the woods yet" as he advised people to continue taking precautions like wearing masks and avoiding gatherings.

"It's premature to celebrate but at the same time it is reassuring to see these downward trends," said Ryu.