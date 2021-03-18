Danville, Pa. – Geisinger’s COVID-19 vaccine program – one of the largest in the state to date – is now opening a waitlist for those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the state’s Phase 1A groups.

Phase 1A-eligible community members interested in joining the waitlist can do so at geisinger.org/COVIDVax, on myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. As appointments become available, we will contact those on the waitlist to schedule an appointment.

In the coming days, Geisinger will eclipse 200,000 vaccine doses administered, many of which have gone to the highest risk individuals within the state’s Phase 1A groups. About 75% of the doses administered to community members at Geisinger’s four community vaccine centers have gone to those 60 and older. An additional almost 1,000 doses have been provided to participants in the Geisinger at Home and LIFE Geisinger programs for seniors most at-risk for severe complications or hospitalization should they contract COVID-19.

In recent weeks, Geisinger is administering about 3,000 doses per day, on par with many mass vaccination events across the Commonwealth.

“Because vaccine appointments may be limited, our primary focus is on helping the most vulnerable, at-risk members of our community who qualify as part of the state’s Phase 1A,” Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, Geisinger’s President and CEO said. “The infrastructure we have established to administer extraordinary amounts of vaccine each day, coupled with our new waitlist, will help those most in need get a vaccine as quickly as possible.”

Anyone who schedules an appointment is urged to keep it. If you are able to receive the first dose vaccine elsewhere in the community, you are encouraged to do so, but it’s important to cancel any previous appointments to help ensure no vaccines are wasted. For the latest information on the COVID vaccine, visit geisinger.org/COVIDVax.