Today, 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic and facing another surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, Geisinger and Evangelical are announcing that all employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Rooted in values for safety and high-quality care, the decision to require the COVID-19 vaccine follows months of careful study and discussion.

At Geisinger, employees must complete a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine series by Oct. 15. All new employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment beginning on Oct. 15.

“Based on overwhelming evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, we believe this is the right decision at the right time to protect our patients and employees and slow the spread of this deadly virus in our communities,” said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer.

“We understand that some employees who have consciously chosen to not get vaccinated may be disappointed by this decision. We hope they will understand that this is a necessary step to protect the health of our patients and their colleagues.”

Evangelical is also implementing changes effective October 4.

Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital stated, “as a healthcare organization, we have an ethical responsibility to do whatever we can to ensure the health and wellness of the communities we serve. The best path to living up to that promise is to vaccinate as many people as possible. In conjunction, we need to monitor the spread among those in the workforce who choose not to be protected by the vaccine.”

Evangelical leadership will continue to monitor the situation and plans to adjust policies accordingly.

“We’re constantly watching trends both inside the Hospital and in the community,” said Aucker. “We will be revisiting this policy as conditions evolve, particularly now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna should soon follow.”

To further protect employees and patients, Evangelical recently re-instated masking requirements for all employees regardless of vaccination status and tightened visitor restrictions.

In addition to current employees, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement includes all new employees, faculty, medical staff, residents, fellows, temporary workers, trainees, volunteers, students and temporary staff, regardless of employer.

“With new variants taking hold, causing rising COVID-19 numbers locally, nationally and in our hospitals, our communities can’t afford for health care workers to be out of work because of COVID-19,” Ryu said. “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our employees have worked tirelessly, under challenging and unprecedented circumstances to continue delivering worldclass care to our friends and neighbors, and this now includes requiring our employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

An exemption process is available for employees who have a documented and very specific medical reason or sincerely held religious belief that preclude them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Geisinger has similar vaccination requirements for employees to be protected from viruses like influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis and more.

Today’s announcement aligns with the following organizations:

Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania American Hospital Association American Medical Group Association American College of Physicians American Nurses Association American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Many more organizations not listed here have strongly recommended COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers. Geisinger stands with these respected organizations in putting the safety of its patients and staff first.

