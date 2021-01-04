Danville, Pa. – Geisinger hit a milestone amidst the pandemic as more than 10,000 people have rolled up their sleeves and received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As employees are receiving vaccines, Geisinger said they will continue to expand to provide vaccines to community health care personnel, including EMS workers, as quickly as supplies, staffing, and Department of Health guidelines allow.

The health system is currently administering both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at its facilities, according to a Geisinger spokesperson.

Geisinger was one of the first health care systems in the Commonwealth to receive the vaccine, and began administering it to its employees in mid-December, starting with front-line workers. With nearly 24,000 employees spanning across Pennsylvania, about 40 percent of Geisinger staff have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Additionally, in line with the Pennsylvania Department of Health order to vaccinate certain health care personnel, Geisinger is using 10 percent of its vaccine for non-Geisinger employees who the DOH defines as phase 1A health care personnel. This includes EMS workers and community providers who give inpatient care. Geisinger has been reaching out to these workers and providers to coordinate vaccinations.

While it’s expected to be well into the year until the vaccine becomes widely available to the public, Geisinger said they are working to make it easy to receive both COVID vaccine doses, including making the vaccine available at no cost to patients.

With more shipments of the vaccines making their way to Pennsylvania, and many in our community receiving the vaccine, Geisinger said they continue to encourage the preventive measures that have been stressed to help stop the spread of the virus as it’s expected to be well into the summer before vaccines are readily available for all community members. Everyone, including those who receive the vaccine, should continue to properly wear a mask, avoid group gatherings, maintain physical distancing and practice proper handwashing.