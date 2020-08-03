Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board's August, 5 meeting will be open to the public and held at 10 a.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting will occur telephonically to minimize risks associated with public gatherings.

In order to assure transparency and public visibility, the Board is providing opportunities for the public and interested persons to link to the meeting through an audio interface.

The Board is recommending that interested persons access the meeting through it’s website by choosing the “live” link on the PGCB Meeting Videos section on the homepage. The Board’s website address is https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/ . Persons accessing the website will be able to listen to the audio of the meeting as it is occurring.

The Board is providing a secondary manner to connect with the meeting by dialing (267) 332-8737. This option should only be used if an individual cannot access the meeting through the Board’s website. After connecting, a Conference ID of 566982128# should be entered and the caller should mute their phone.

The agenda for the meeting will also be placed on the Board’s website prior to the meeting.