Harrisburg, Pa. - In compliance with state guidelines to minimize the effects of COVID-19, the upcoming Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meeting will be held only online.

The online meeting will be held Saturday, July 25, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will begin with the acknowledgment of award recipients. The board then will hear reports from staff before picking up its prepared agenda.

Because this meeting will held only online, the process for accepting public comment is different than usual. Comments can be emailed to pgccomments@pa.gov. Those who, in recent months, already have emailed comments about policy matters and agenda items do not need to do so again; those comments have been forwarded to the board.

People also may submit recorded comments by phone by pre-registering online to receive a call from the Game Commission on Wednesday, July 22, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Their comments, up to five minutes in length, will be recorded during the call. The pre-registration form needed to submit comments by phone can be found directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F27NZSB, or through the “Upcoming Events” link under the “Information and Resources” tab at www.pgc.pa.gov. Calls will be placed on a first-to-register, first-to-be-called basis until 11 a.m. If you pre-register and do not get a call from the Game Commission during this three-hour window, please email your comments to pgccomments@pa.gov.

All submitted public comments will be sent to the board to be read and heard before the July 25 meeting.

To watch the virtual meeting live, register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2073957514663283214. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.