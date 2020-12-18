Williamsport, Pa. -- "It's the right thing to do," said Jessica Mathais, Breast Health Center nurse at Divine Providence Hospital after being one of the first to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at the Williamsport Hospital.

The shipment arrived from Michigan on Thursday evening, despite the record-setting snowstorm that dumped more than 24 inches on the area and shut down roads earlier this week.

"We have 1,950 doses," said Julie Barner, director of Pharmacy at UPMC. Barner and a team of doctors and nurses were on hand at the Williamsport Hospital to begin the administration of the vaccine.

Stored frozen on dry ice, it took just a few hours for the vials used to administer today's vaccine to thaw. Fully thawed, the vaccine can last for five days refrigerated, 6 hours once it's prepared in a syringe for vaccination.

The very first to receive her vaccine was ICU nurse Caroline McNamara.

“I’m excited," she said after receivng the vaccine. "I feel like there’s a lot of hope now; a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Taking the public step of being the first to receive the vaccination was personal for McNamara. She wanted to show her faith in the vaccine, and as a front-line nurse in the ICU, to be safe and to protect her patients, one of whom recently was her own father.

McNamara's father contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized for more than a week, admitted to the ICU, and was on a ventilator. "He joined the sickest of the sick,” she said, but he has recovered well and went home Thursday night.

The first round of doses will be administered at UPMC Williamsport and other UPMC locations including Lock Haven, Wellsboro, and Cole. Staff from Divine and Muncy will travel to Williamsport to receive theirs. Additional rounds will include staff at the outlying clinics, but the first priority are those workers on the front line.

A consensus from the first healthcare workers to receive the vaccination on Friday was the need to show confidence in the vaccine's safety and the desire to set a good example to fellow staff members and the community.

“I know there’s a lot of skepticism with a new vaccine coming out," said McNamara, "but there’s so much science behind it and I trust it."

The vaccine won't be available to the general public for a while yet, as the planned rollout will be done in phases. Phase 1a includes healthcare workers and residents in long-term assisted living facilities. Phase 1b includes essential workers, and 1c includes those predisposed to disease and with underlying medical disorders, according to Graham Snyder, M.D., M.S., medical director, Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology, UPMC in Pittsburgh.

“This is an incredible day here in Williamsport as it marks the beginning of a return to normalcy and the end of the tragedies inflicted upon our society by the COVID-19 virus,” said Steve Johnson, president, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region.

“Today, is a celebration of the courage and example being set by our patient care staff every day. These vaccines will help us protect our caregivers who are tirelessly working day and night caring for our friends, family members, and members of our communities," continued Johnson. "Today is also a celebration of the work completed by researchers and scientists who took on the herculean task of producing these vaccines safely in such a short time. This accomplishment is nothing short of a miracle of modern science.”