Though COVID-19 cases continue to surge, techniques for case tracking are expected to change. According to Pew Research, public health officials are considering a turn from daily case counts toward reports of severe hospitalizations and deaths—a practice which local hospitals have already adopted.

Daily case counts measure community transmission, not degree of illness. For that reason, they do not directly align with hospitalization trends.

Local hospitals may report severe outcomes of COVID-19 at the same time that many in our communities test positive with only minor symptoms. If case counts cannot distinguish between mild and severe cases, then they become a limited measure of the virus' impact in our communities.

Providing clarity on case severity in our communities, local hospitals continue to provide routine updates on the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU, and the number of COVID-19 patients placed on a ventilator.

Hospitals also add an additional measure of case severity: vaccination status.

The overwhelming consensus, based upon Geisinger data, is that unvaccinated, or only partially vaccinated, patients are far more likely to face hospitalization, the ICU, or the ventilator.

Specifically, according to Geisinger data records as of Jan. 17, over 80 percent of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in the Geisinger Health System are not fully vaccinated. 87 percent in the ICU and 91 percent on ventilators are not fully vaccinated.

Case counts also fail to specify the strain of virus. According to the Pew Research reports, Omicron not only accounts for the recent surge in hospitalizations, but is likely to produce more deaths than previous strains because of the mass, "endemic"-level spread of Omicron.

The strain currently impacting the local UPMC System is Omicron, according to Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in North Central Pa. "We rely on CDC surveillance on this and as per the CDC, 99% of the COVID infection in the U.S. is the omicron variant, and in our region it is 99%."

A standard PCR test will not specify the strain of COVID-19; however, the tests can detect the presence of a variant. Subsequent genome sequencing would characterize the variant, according to the FDA. However, most reported positives are not sequenced, and thus only indicate COVID-19 positive, not a strain.

Public health officials hope that focus upon case counts can be re-directed toward prevention amongst high-risk populations or other public health concerns. The CDC is backing the transition to hospitalization data over case counts, according to Pew.