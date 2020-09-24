Centre/Columbia County, Pa. – Two free COVID testing centers will open on September 25 in the Nittany Mall and Bloomsburg Fairgrounds to encourage people to get tested if they feel that they may have been exposed to the virus.

“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 1,109 cases in Centre County and 173 cases in Columbia County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “These testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The Nittany Mall testing clinic will be located at the front of the shopping center at the former Macy's parking lot, located at 2901 East College Avenue, State College. Mason Asset Management, Namdar Realty Group, and CH Capital Group, a Great Neck, New York-based partnership and owners/managers of the Nittany Mall space, have specifically set aside an area for testing.

The clinics will be staffed by teams from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which has entered a contract with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

”This partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Centre County, and the Nittany Mall will assist in providing the community with necessary resources to help combat COVID-19,” says Polly Welch, General Manager at Nittany Mall. “We are always happy to support our community in any way we can.”

“We are happy to be offering a space at Nittany Mall to open a COVID-19 test site, which will provide the local community with much needed testing capabilities," says Jelson Santos, Director of Operations at Namdar Realty Group. “We remain committed to doing everything we can to best support the communities within which we operate."

The Bloomsburg Fairground will host Columbia County's free testing center. The Fairgrounds are located at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, West Fort McClure Boulevard, Bloomsburg.

Both testing sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Friday, September 25

Saturday, September 26

Tuesday, September 29

Wednesday, September 30

Thursday, October 1

Friday, October 2

Saturday, October 3

Up to 500 patients can be tested per day, and tests will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are necessary, but a photo ID or insurance card is required. Patients do not need to have symptoms to get tested.