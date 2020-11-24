Mansfield, Pa. – To help ease the stress of the holidays and help individuals comply with the new state travel guidelines, a free COVID-19 testing site will be open next week in Tioga county.

The testing site will be located at the Mansfield Fire Department at 381 S. Main St. and will be open from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. No appointments are required and all tests will be free. An ID or insurance card is required for registration at the site.

According to the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, the site is capable of testing 450 patients each day.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare trained personnel will perform the nasal-swab tests. The tests will be processes within 2 to 7 days and individuals will be notified of their results by phone or email.

Last week, the Department of Health announced a new travel order for the state of Pennsylvania.

According to the order, anyone who visits from another state, as well as any Pa. resident returning from out-of-state travel, is required to have tested negative 72 hours prior to entering the state. Individuals who do not get tested must quarantine for 14 days.

The testing site is part of efforts by the Tioga County COVID-19 task force and the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce to keep the community healthy and slow the spread of the virus.