Union County, Pa. – In the wake of the Holiday season, a free drive through COVID-19 testing site will be open all of next week in Union County.

The testing site will be located in the parking lot of Christ's United Lutheran Church at 13765 Old Turnpike Rd. along Route 45, between Mifflinburg and Hartleton.

All Union County residents age 3 years or older are eligible to get tested. Individuals do not need to be symptomatic in order to get tested.

The testing site will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 pm. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, the site will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The site will be first come first serve. The site is able to perform 450 tests per day. Tests will be mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare trained personnel will perform the nasal-swab tests. The tests will be processes within 2 to 7 days and individuals will be notified of their results by phone or email.

The tests will be free of charge to all individuals who do not have health insurance. Funding for the testing site comes from the Department of Health (DOH) and is part of a state-wide initiative to provide free testing to 61 counties across the state.

Registration will be completed on-site and a photo ID or insurance card is recommended. For minors with no photo ID, a parent or guardian will need to fill out an information form.