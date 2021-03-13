Harrisburg, Pa. – Food service workers and first responders will be the next targeted industries to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday.

Types of food service workers eligible for the vaccine include grocery store workers, farmers, food factory workers and those in meatpacking plants. First responders, such as law enforcement and firefighters, are also targeted in this round of vaccine clinics.

"This effort is separate from Phase 1B, where agriculture falls in the commonwealth's vaccine rollout plan. It's recognition that these groups have had no choice but to continue working to keep Pennsylvania and the world fed through a pandemic," Department of Agriculture Secretary Russel C. Redding said Saturday.

The effort is consistent with President Joe Biden's stated goal to make every American adult eligible to receive a vaccine by May 1.

Wolf said those plans were materializing in Pennsylvania in the form of 27 federal vaccine program sites, including three in Philadelphia and one in Lycoming County that already are participating.

“We know that county leaders and emergency management organizations have been working hard to put plans in place and make preparations for vaccination sites in their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “We will be working closely with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania to create plans for these regional vaccine clinics."

The Department of Health offers answers to frequently asked questions about the expanded vaccine eligibility here.