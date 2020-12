Portage, Mich. – The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. rolled out of Pfizer's facility in Portage, Michigan on Sunday morning.

Around 8:25 a.m. this morning, three semi-trucks departed with around 6.4 million doses of the vaccine for distribution, the the Detroit Free Press eported.

The vaccine is headed for all 50 U.S. states and the first inoculation could occur as soon as Monday, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Business Insider.