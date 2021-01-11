Early last week, the Bradford Era published an article regarding the future of the Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC). In case you missed it, Upper Allegheny Health System, which manages BRMC and Olean General Hospital (OGH), announced plans to restructure services by moving acute and surgical care entirely to OGH. BRMC would continue to have an emergency room, outpatient services and 10 inpatient beds.

Bradford Regional Medical Center is vital to the health of our citizens and the health of our economy. Since first hearing of this proposal last month, Rep. Martin T. Causer (R-Turtlepoint) has been in communication with both the state Department of Health and the board of Upper Allegheny Health System (Click here to read his letter) to convey concerns with this proposal. Causer said he will continue to fight to maintain hospital services here in Bradford.