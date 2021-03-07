Danville, Pa. – Geisinger announced on Friday that fewer than 65 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and that more than 70% of "community vaccines" are going to ages 60 and older.

It's the first time since Oct. 14 that Geisinger's hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients dipped below 65.

"This week, Geisinger also continued working through the significant vaccine backlog caused by supply and weather disruptions during the first three weeks in February," Geisinger Media Relations Specialist Marc Stempka said.

On Thursday, Geisinger had 63 inpatients with COVID-19 – a level on par with where we were in mid-October 2020, Stempka said:

This is a drop from more than 350 COVID inpatients in late December.

On average in the last two weeks, one new COVID patient is being admitted about every four hours to a Geisinger hospital, which is about a quarter of the rate from late December.

This hospitalization data is similar to the time right before the start of the second surge, signaling that it is still far too early to let our guard down.

With the COVID-related hospitalization numbers declining, Geisinger has been able to resume near-normal levels of services, including in the operating rooms, and is beginning to reach out to patients to schedule non-emergent surgeries that were postponed because of the pandemic.

“Seeing more of our operating rooms in use following this winter’s COVID surge is encouraging and is another positive step in the right direction,” Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger president and chief executive officer, said. “But while hospitalizations are declining now, we still have a significant number of people sick enough to be in the hospital, and that continues to concern us.”

Along with declining hospitalizations, the overall positivity rate for the virus is also following a downward trend.

In the past two weeks, Geisinger has administered more than 14,000 COVID tests.

The average positivity rate in the past two weeks is about 8%, down from nearly 20% in early January.

Geisinger’s community vaccination efforts have continued this week following the February supply and weather delays.

Of the more than 150,000 vaccine doses Geisinger administered, about 85% have gone to members of the community not employed by Geisinger.

More than 46,000 people have received both doses.



At Geisinger’s community vaccine centers, about 73% of the vaccines provided to community members have gone to those age 60 and older.



About 700 vaccine doses have been administered through the Geisinger at Home and LIFE Geisinger programs to seniors who have difficulties accessing a traditional vaccine center but are most at-risk for severe complications or hospitalization should they contract COVID-19.

Scheduling for new first dose vaccine appointments remains suspended at Geisinger, as we work to complete previously scheduled vaccine appointments. Despite weather and supply challenges having disrupted more than 40,000 vaccine appointments scheduled over the past several weeks, rescheduling was completed this week for all these impacted appointments. Changes to the appointment schedules were based on several compounding factors:

All second dose appointments were given priority to ensure they were rescheduled within the CDC-recommended 42-day window between first and second doses.

All second doses administered by Geisinger require the Moderna vaccine, which is in short supply statewide.

Following state and federal guidance, we continue to ensure that everyone receives the same vaccine for both first and second doses.

Geisinger is receiving only the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for first-dose vaccines at this time.

Anyone with an appointment is urged to keep it. If you are able to receive the first dose vaccine elsewhere in the community, you are encouraged to do so, but it’s important to cancel any previous appointments to help ensure no vaccines are wasted. For the latest information on the COVID vaccine, visit geisinger.org/COVIDVax.