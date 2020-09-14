Harrisburg, Pa. – A federal judge ruled that Governor Tom Wolf's shutdown orders were unconstitutional.

The issue reached the courts after four Pennsylvania counties–Butler, Washington, Fayette, and Greene–joined forced with a group of Republican state legislators to file a lawsuit against Governor Wolf and State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine in May.

The lawsuit alleged that restrictions placed on businesses violated and limits on large gatherings violated constitutional rights of individuals. In May, the four counties on the lawsuit were in the "Red" phase of re-opening.

The U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, who was appointed by President Trump, ruled in favor of the plaintiffs deciding that the pandemic policies of Governor Wolf and his administration were an overreach of power and violated the constitutional rights of citizens.

Stickman ruled that although the restrictions “were undertaken with the good intention of addressing a public health emergency," the authority of government "is not unfettered” and limits to state authority still exist.

In response to Stickman's decision, Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) said the judge's "opinion offers some form of hope that a return to normalcy might be on the horizon."

“Given the nature of this opinion, we hope that Gov. Wolf will finally work with the General Assembly to develop a plan that keeps people safe, does not unconstitutionally penalize Pennsylvanians, and takes into account our geographical differences.”

Other challenges to Governor Wolf's restrictions to gatherings and shutdown orders have been rejected by courts and Governors of other states implemented similar policies to those of Pennsylvania in their efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Since the lawsuit was filed in May, the stay-at-home order was lifted and restrictions on businesses have been eased, allowing restaurants and businesses across the state to re-open.

Still, some restrictions remain.

For example, inside gatherings are still limited to 25 people and outdoor gatherings are limited to 250. Additionally, restaurants are limited to 25% capacity, can only serve alcohol with food, and must stop serving at 10 p.m. Starting Sept. 21, restaurants will be permitted to increase capacity to 50%, as announced by Gov. Wolf last week.

While Republican leaders hope the latest ruling will be the impetus for an end to restrictions, it is unclear as of now how Governor Wolf's administration will respond.