Harrisburg, Pa. – The 3rd U.S Circuit Court of Appeals has reportedly granted the Wolf administration's appeal and temporarily restored the state's restrictions on indoor and outdoor gathering sizes.

The appeal followed a recent court ruling on Sept. 14 by U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV which declared the state's restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as mandated business closures and the stay-at-home order, violated the constitutional rights of Pennsylvanians.

At the time of Stickman's ruling, Governor Wolf had already lifted the stay-at-home order and businesses had been permitted to re-open through the state's phased re-opening plan.

The Wolf administration filed a request request to stay the judge's decision, but Judge Stickman denied the request. After which, Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed an appeal with the 3rd Circuit Appeals Court, arguing the limits to gathering size were important and necessary for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The 3rd Circuit Appeals Court is a federal court composed of 14 active judges with appellate jurisdiction over the district courts district of Delaware, district of New Jersey, Eastern district of Pennsylvania, Middle district of Pennsylvania, and the Western district of Pennsylvania.