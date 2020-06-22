Find yourself reaching for the hand sanitizer more often? At least nine brands of hand sanitizer are unsafe and should be avoided, according to a new warning by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Manufacturer Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico has been flagged for producing a produce containing the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol), a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

Although anyone who uses these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest hand sanitizers and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death, according to the FDA.

The nine brand of hand sanitizer include:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

On June 17, the FDA contacted the manufacturer to recommend they remove its hand sanitizer products from the market due to the risks associated with methanol poisoning.

To date, the company has not taken action to remove these potentially dangerous products from the market. Therefore, FDA recommends consumers stop using these hand sanitizers and dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers.

Do not flush or pour these products down the drain.