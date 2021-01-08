Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting patients and health care providers of the risk of false results - often false negative results - with the Curative SARS-Cov-2 test.

Patients who have false negative tests may have delayed or no supportive treatment. In addition, a false negative puts close contacts of the patient at risk, reducing the chances that family members or coworkers will be monitored for symptoms and overall increasing the risk of community spread.

To reduce the risk of false negatives, the test should be performed in accordance with its authorization and as described in the authorized labeling such as the Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers. Conducting the test improperly increases the risk of inaccurate results.

Important information for administering the test includes:

Collecting nasal swabs and oral fluid samples is limited to symptomatic patients within 14 days of symptom onset

Sample collection must be directly observed and directed by a trained healthcare professional

Negative results do not rule out COVID-19 and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or patient management

The FDA recommends that healthcare providers who suspect an inaccurate result perform a retest using a different test. If the testing was performed over two weeks ago and there is no reason to suspect that the infection is still persisting, a retest may not be necessary.

Patients who doubt the accuracy of a Curative SARS-Cov-2 test should speak with their healthcare provider about their concerns. The name of the test is required to be printed on the test's authorized Fact Sheet, which should be included with test result reports.

The Curative SARS-Cov-2 Assay is a real-time RT PCR test used to detect the virus that causes COVID-19 and is only available by prescription. It was approved under an Emergency Use Authorization.