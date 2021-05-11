Washington, D.C. -- On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the expansion of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine's emergency use authorization (EUA) to include adolescents aged 12 through 15. The original EUA was issued on December 11, 2020 and only applied to people age 16 and older.

“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”

Much like vaccines given to adults, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered to adolescents in two doses, three weeks apart. Children and adolescents usually have a milder COVID-19 disease course than adults, but in rare instances the virus may have severe effects.

The FDA determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine met the statutory criteria for its EUA expansion and declared that the benefits of the vaccine in children age 12 or older outweigh the known and potential risks.

“Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “With science guiding our evaluation and decision-making process, the FDA can assure the public and medical community that the available data meet our rigorous standards to support the emergency use of this vaccine in the adolescent population 12 years of age and older.”

It should be noted that an EUA is not an FDA approval and may be revoked or revised if the FDA deems that circumstances make the vaccine's use less urgent, if it no longer meets the statutory criteria for issuance, or if the benefit is deemed insufficient considering the risks.

Safety data was collected in a study of 2,260 adolescents age 12 through 15 undergoing a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. 1,131 participants received the vaccine and 1,129 received a placebo (a saline injection). The participants were then monitored for at least two months following their second vaccine dose.

Commonly reported side effects included pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever, and joint pain. Symptoms usually lasted between one to three days. As with adults, side effects tended to be worse after the second dose.

The vaccine should not be given to anyone with a known history of severe allergic reactions to its components. Rare severe allergic reactions have been reported in some recipients.

Pfizer Inc. has submitted a plan to the FDA to continue monitoring the safety of the vaccine, which includes longer-term follow-ups with clinical trial participants. All vaccine administration errors, serious adverse events, cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome and cases of COVID-19 that result in hospitalization or death are legally required to be reported to the FDA.