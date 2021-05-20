In certain types of situations, the Food and Drug Administration can issue an emergency use authorization to provide more timely access to critical medical products – including medicines, vaccines, and tests – that may help during the emergency when there are no adequate, approved, and available alternative options.

Emergency use authorization processes are different than FDA approval, clearance, or licensing. Emergency use standards may permit authorization based on significantly less data than would be required for approval, clearance, or licensing by the FDA. This allows the FDA to authorize the emergency use of medical products that meet the criteria within weeks, rather than months to years.

Emergency authorizations are in effect until the emergency declaration ends but can be revised or revoked as they evaluate the needs during the emergency and new data on the product’s safety and effectiveness, or as products meet the criteria to become approved, cleared, or licensed by the FDA.

The FDA issued emergency use authorizations for three COVID-19 vaccines. On May 10, 2021, the FDA expanded their emergency use authorizations of the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents ages 12 to 15.

The FDA regulates vaccines. Vaccines undergo a rigorous review of laboratory, clinical and manufacturing data to ensure the safety, effectiveness, and quality of these products. Vaccines approved for marketing may also be required to undergo additional studies to further evaluate the vaccine and often to address specific questions about the vaccine's safety, effectiveness, or possible side effects.

The FDA is working with other vaccine developers, researchers, and manufacturers to help expedite the development and availability of medical products such as additional vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other drugs to prevent or treat COVID-19.

For information about vaccine clinical trials for COVID-19, and the COVID-19 Prevention Network.