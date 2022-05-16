For the very first time, the FDA has approved a multi-purpose test for COVID-19, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV.

The test, known as Labcorp Seasonal Respiratory Virus RT-PCR DTC, is available without a prescription and allows for individual testing by self-collecting a nasal swab sample at home and then sending that sample to Labcorp for testing.

Results are delivered through an online portal, with follow-up from a health care provider for positive or invalid test results.

“While the FDA has now authorized many COVID-19 tests without a prescription, this is the first test authorized for flu and RSV, along with COVID-19, where an individual can self-identify their need for a test, order it, collect their sample and send it to the lab for testing, without consulting a health care professional,” said Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

“The rapid advances being made in consumer access to diagnostic tests, including the ability to collect your sample at home for flu and RSV without a prescription, brings us one step closer to tests for these viruses that could be performed entirely at home.”

This home sample collection kit can be purchased online or in a store without a prescription. The samples can be self-collected by individuals ages 18 years and older, self-collected by individuals 14 years and older with adult supervision, or collected with adult assistance for individuals 2 years and older.

This will enable consumers to more easily determine whether they may be infected with COVID-19, flu, or RSV, which can aid in determining if self-isolation (quarantine) is appropriate and to assist with health care decisions after discussion with a health care professional.

