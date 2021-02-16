Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) issued a new order on Friday changes the eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines providers as part of the state's efforts to streamline vaccine distribution.

The new order, announced by State Health Secretary Allison Beam, requires vaccine providers to administer 80% of their allocated supply within 7 days and have staff dedicated to answering the phone to schedule appointments.

As a result of the new order, primary care practitioners have been removed from the list of eligible vaccine providers. This means Family Practice Centers (FPC) are no longer giving out new COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are sorry to report that the Pennsylvania Department of Health revamped the COVID vaccine program and removed PCPs from the list of vaccine providers. We will no longer be able to provide COVID-19 vaccines to our patients and communities," stated FPC in a Facebook announcement.

Anyone who received their first vaccine dose from a Family Practice Center will still be able to receive their second dose as planned.

The goal of the new order, according to Beam, is to prioritize the amount of distributed vaccines above location convenience. As a result, the order prioritizes large health systems, federally-qualified health centers, and pharmacies over primary care doctors and smaller scale health providers.

Additionally, the order requires prompt reporting of vaccine shipment–within 24-hours of receipt–and requires vaccine providers report the race and ethnicity of everyone who receives a vaccine.

“I understand how frustrating the current vaccine process can seem and we have heard from many Pennsylvanians that are struggling to schedule an appointment,” Acting Secretary Beam said.

“As there is very limited COVID-19 vaccine supply compared to demand, every possible effort must be made so that the vaccine received in the commonwealth is effectively administered. To achieve this goal, I am issuing an order outlining appropriate steps and recognized best practices to ensure vaccine providers are effectively meeting the goal of vaccinating Pennsylvanians and creating a healthy Pennsylvania for all.”