Due to the current COVID-19 crisis and the Order of the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Requiring Universal Face Coverings on July1, 2020, The Lycoming County Board of Commissioners are requiring that face masks be worn by all members of the public that enter county government facilities.

All employees are required to wear face masks in all common areas, when dealing directly with members of the public, or working in close proximity with co-workers.

It is important to emphasize that face masks are not a substitute for social distancing. The practice of social distancing, coughing/sneezing into the elbow, and the regular washing of hands will continue to be practiced by all county employees and members of the public.

The prudently responsible actions that we take and the positive attitude with which we face these challenging times ahead will define our success.

POC this action is Director of Administration, Matthew McDermott, 570-320-2124