Washington, D.C. – One of President Joe Biden's first acts after his inauguration was requesting an extension of the eviction and foreclosure moratorium for Americans impacted by COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease control and Prevention, in response, extended it through March 31, 2021. The CDC's decision allowed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend relief to USDA-supported multifamily housing communities.

“USDA recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an almost unprecedented housing affordability crisis in the United States. That’s why USDA is taking this important action today to extend rental relief to the tens-of-thousands of individuals in USDA-supported multifamily housing communities,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson. “Currently, more than 40,000 tenants are rent overburdened, paying more than 30 percent of their income in rent. While’s today’s actions are an important step for them, we need to do more. The Biden Administration looks forward to working with Congress to pass the American Rescue Plan to take more robust and aggressive actions to bring additional relief to American families and individuals impacted by the pandemic.”

According to a recent Census Bureau survey, 9 million renters (about 15% of all renters) reported being behind on their rent, with 29% of Black respondents and 17% of Hispanic respondents reporting that they were behind on rent.

USDA's multifamily housing programs finance projects for low-income, elderly, and disabled individuals and families in rural areas as well as domestic farm laborers. The USDA extends its reach by guaranteeing loans for affordable rental housing for low- to moderate-income residents in rural areas; provides grants to sponsoring organizations to repair or rehabilitate housing for needy families; and subsidizes rent for low-income tenants who cannot afford to pay their full rent.

COVID-19 has presented a historic threat to the nation's health, with the disease continuing to spread rapidly. The pandemic has highlighted and worsened underlying issues of housing insecurity for many Americans. Keeping people in their homes and out of congregate settings like group shelters is a key step in keeping the spread of COVID under control.