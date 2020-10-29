Lewisburg, Pa. – Evangelical Community Hospital's COVID-19 Alternative Testing Site will be changing to a new drive-through location on Monday, November 2. Operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, testing will now take place at 1499 St. Mary Street, Lewisburg, at the intersection of St. Mary and 15th near the Central Susquehanna LPN Center.

The current location behind the McCann School of Business will remain open through Friday, October 30.

Before going to a testing site, patients should call their primary care provider to discuss symptoms or concerns. The physician can then determine whether testing is needed.

On arrival, patients will be directed to drive around the building and enter through a garage door. Staying in the car, they will then be asked a series of questions and receive any tests that their physician has ordered. After the testing is performed, patients may then exit by driving out of another garage door on the opposite side of the building.

The location change was made to have a more fixed location with proper utilities during the winter months when weather can be unpredictable.

Any questions can be directed to the COVID-19 Hotline at (570) 522-4530.