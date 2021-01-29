Evangelical Community Hospital has temporarily suspended COVID-19 vaccine registration due to uncertainty of future vaccine supplies. The suspension goes into effect noon January 29, 2021.

The Vaccine Team has been working diligently to answer as many calls and schedule as many qualifying individuals as possible. To date appointments have been scheduled through the end of March.

A wait list will continue to be created that will be used if and when vaccine registration resumes.

Individuals qualifying for Phase 1A can access the wait list through our website: https://www.evanhosital.com/virus or by calling the hotline (570-522-4350, option 1).

The hotline remains available for questions about the vaccine, questions about previously scheduled appointments, and cancellation of appointments. The hotline will now be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.