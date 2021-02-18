Lewisburg, Pa. -- From the beginning of vaccine availability, Evangelical Community Hospital siad they have carefully scheduled all clinics to ensure individuals receive both their first and second doses.

"All vaccine shipments are distributed appropriately with required second doses allocated first and any remaining supply allocated as first doses," said Brian Wolfe, Vice President of Physician and Clinic Practices at Evangelical.

According to Wolfe, the delay in delivery only pertains to second doses of the Moderna vaccine.

This delay, coupled with expected inclement weather, has prompted the cancellation of the vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday, February 18.

The delay in Moderna distribution as announced yesterday by the PA Department of Health may also impact scheduled clinics in the next week or two, according to Wolfe.

The Hospital said they will contact those with affected appointments to reschedule.

PA DOH has committed to supplying all vaccine providers with second doses of the Moderna product within the 42-day window for the second shot.

"We are confident we can continue administering the booster doses of Moderna in the appropriate timeframe as long as the state makes good on its revised delivery schedule," said Wolfe.

"Our supplies of the Pfizer vaccine remain adequate and we will be able to meet all first and second doses scheduled through February 26. We will continue to request additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine on our normal schedule," Wolfe confirmed.

It’s important to note, first and second doses must be from the same vaccine manufacturer for maximum effectiveness.