Lewisburg, Pa. – On January 25, 2021, Evangelical Community Hospital will open its new registration process for individuals eligible for Phase 1A of the PA Department of Health’s vaccination plan. Phase 1A includes healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents, individuals 65 and older, and individuals 16-64 with certain high-risk conditions.

Eligible recipients should call 570-522-4530, then press 1, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 am-6 pm. Calls to this number will only be answered during the hours specified and will be answered by a live operator.

Established patients of any Family Medicine of Evangelical or Internal Medicine of Evangelical practice who are 65 and older or 16-64 with a qualifying condition can also call their primary care office to register for their vaccination.

The Hospital is only vaccinating individuals and organizations qualifying for Phase 1A of the Pennsylvania Department of Health vaccination plan. There is no timeline for members of the general public who are 64 or younger with no qualifying conditions.

“We are encouraged by the number of individuals who have shown interest in receiving the vaccination as this is a key step in combating COVID-19 in our community,” said Brian Wolfe, Vice President of Clinic and Physician Practices, Evangelical Community Hospital. “Our systems are in place to begin serving the expanded population eligible for the vaccine. We do ask for patience as we work through the list of people who are eligible.”

Due to the number of individuals now qualifying for Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan, non-healthcare workers will be assessed an administrative fee for vaccination.

For more information, please visit www.evanhospital.com/virus. This information includes what is needed at the time of vaccination, guidance on what to do after receiving the vaccine, and answers to other frequently asked questions.