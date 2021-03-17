Union County, Pa. – Residents at risk of losing their housing in Union County municipalities, excluding Lewisburg Borough and Kelly Township, may be eligible to receive assistance to prevent homelessness.

The Resident Subsistence Program is being offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support hard-hit residents and is funded with a Union County entitlement Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV).

The grants can be used to pay rent or mortgage payments to prevent eviction or foreclosure and utility payments to prevent cutoff.

Applications are now being accepted. While there is no deadline to apply, the program is on a first-come, first-serve basis and ends when the funds are spent.

Each eligible family may receive funding for up to three consecutive months of assistance, paid directly to the mortgage holder, landlord, or utility company on their behalf. Funds will not be given directly to families. Assistance is available for up to 100 days per family.

Applicants must be at risk of losing their housing and must provide documentation of it. Assistance can be made to families whose income is at or below the HOME/PART 5 income limits for Union County at the time of application. Applicants must complete an income verification interview to qualify for this program.

The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency will provide the grants to Union County residents. The agency is managing the program on behalf of the county. SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is administering the CDBG funds and ensuring compliance.

For more information or to set up an appointment to apply, Union County residents may contact the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency by visiting union-snydercaa.org/housing-assistance to download and print an application or call (570) 374-0181 option 3.

While this grant is not available to Kelly Township residents, there are separate grants available for Kelly Township residents.