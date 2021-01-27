Bloomsburg, Pa. – Residents of the City of Bloomsburg may be eligible to receive up to $5,000 to prevent homelessness. The Resident Subsistence Program is being offered in response to COVID-19, using CARES Act funds to support hard-hit residents and families.

The City of Bloomsburg, AGAPE, and SEDA-COG have $119,770 to distribute to at-risk residents. The need for assistance must be directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic – loss of income caused by the shutdown or mitigation efforts.

The grants can be used to pay utility payments to prevent cutoff of service and/or rent/mortgage payments to prevent eviction. Eligible households may receive up to $5,000, paid directly to the mortgage holder, landlord, or utility company on their behalf. Assistance is available for up to 100 days per family.

Applications open on February 1. There is no deadline, but assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and will close when the funds are exhausted.

AGAPE will provide the grants to Sunbury residents, as allocated by the Town of Bloomsburg. AGAPE is managing the program on behalf of the city. SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is administering the CDBG funds and ensuring compliance.

To qualify, applicants must be at risk of losing their housing. Homeowners must provide documentation from the mortgage holder showing payments in arrears and renters must sign the self-certification eviction form. Assistance can be made to families whose income is at or below the HUD Section 8 income limits for Northumberland County at the time of application. Applicants must complete an income verification interview to qualify for this program.

For more information or to set up an appointment to apply, Bloomsburg residents may contact Karen Heap at (570) 317-2210.