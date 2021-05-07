Wellsboro, Pa. - UPMC Wellsboro is announcing they will sponsor a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Wellsboro High School at 227 Nichols St., on Sun., May 16 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to UPMC, the clinic will be open to anyone, and no appointment is needed. UPMC is offering the Pfizer vaccine.

"The county is holding steady at only 28% of our population fully vaccinated, with very little movement this past week," said James Nobles, President/CEO of Laurel Health Centers, with offices in Wellsboro and Mansfield.

"Vaccine clinics are reporting diminished demand compared to previous weeks," Nobles continued.

Related reading:

The Governor has been clear that he will not lift certain restrictions until 70% of Pennsylvania residents are fully-vaccinated.

For more information on the vaccine, visit UPMC or call 570-404-7621.