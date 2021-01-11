Towanda, Pa. – One of five regional clinics organized throughout the state, a drive through COVID-19 testing clinic will be held in Bradford County beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12. Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, January 16, at the Towanda Airport, 415 Airport Road.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health contracted AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which can test up to 450 patients per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed at the test site. Tests are on a first-come, first-served basis and are free to all patients. People who are not residents of Bradford County may also stop by to be tested.

Patients must be three years of age or older and do not need to be showing symptoms to receive a test. No appointments are necessary, but patients will need to register on-site and are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results. Those who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home.

Patients who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them from AMI.

Similar pop-up testing sites will be arranged throughout 61 counties. The Department of Health believes that increased testing in the counties will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the Commonwealth in moving forward.