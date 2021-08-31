People are using formulations of the drug ivermectin that are intended for animals, to treat or prevent COVID-19 in humans.

According to the FDA, poison control centers across the United States are seeing a sharp spike in reports of people suffering adverse health effects after taking animal ivermectin. People are purchasing various highly concentrated animal ivermectin drug formulations such as “pour-on,” injectable, paste, and “drench” that a. Taking these drugs has made some people very sick.

"Even if animal drugs have the same active ingredient as an approved human drug, animal drugs have not been evaluated for safety or effectiveness in humans," wrote the FDA in recent release. "Treating human medical conditions with veterinary drugs can be very dangerous. The drug may not work at all, or it could worsen the illness and/or lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health complications."

Ivermectin is available by prescription for people as an oral or topical drug. Approved by the FDA, it is used to treat parasitic roundworm infections like ascariasis, head lice, and rosacea by paralyzing and killing the parasites. Ivermectin for animals is intended to prevent heartworm disease and other parasites and is toxic to humans in higher doses, according to an article from the Cleveland Clinic.

The side effects of taking animal ivermectin for the coronavirus

Ivermectin overdose side effects include

Diarrhea

Itching

Hives

Balance problems

Seizures

Low blood pressure

Coma

Vomiting

High doses of ivermectin can lead to death.

Bottom line: Do not take products approved for veterinary use, “for research only,” or otherwise not for human consumption.