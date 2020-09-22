Philadelphia, Pa. – A new cell phone app designed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and notify individuals who may have been exposed launched today in Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced the app today during a press conference.

The app, called COVID Alert PA, uses bluetooth technology to let a person know if they were exposed to COVID-19 without compromising the individual's identity or location.

"Unlike traditional contact tracing," said Governor Tom Wolf, "it does not require you to know the person you came in contact with. This app will be able anonymously notify the other person of their potential exposure."

Officials have been adamant the app is anonymous and secure. Dr. Levine stated today the app does not track location or use GPS technology, but only "the same bluetooth technology we use to connect to our car or ear pods."

Individuals who receive an exposure notification will be able to choose whether they wish to receive a call from a health representative. Additionally, the app includes a symptom tracker to help exposed individuals keep track of how they are feeling as well as a tool to find nearby testing centers.

"Apple and Google were very specific when building this technology to ensure your privacy is protected. This app puts control in your hands and you determine how much, if any, information you share," stated Dr. Levine.

The app is meant to compliment traditional contact tracing, which involves state employees calling individuals who test positive and asking them to share who they came in close contact with and then notifying those individuals by phone. According to Gov. Wolf, tradition contact tracers only get responses 70–75% of the time.

Currently, the state of Delaware also has a contact tracing app which is compatible with COVID Alert PA, so Pennsylvanians who travel to Delaware will still be notified if they come into contact with the virus. New Jersey and New York will also soon be launching contact tracing apps.

"This app and exposure notification technology created by Apple and Google strengthens our response to the pandemic by uniting our cell phones together in the fight against Covid-19," said Dr. Levine.

Currently, there have been just over 8,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the state of Pennsylvania.