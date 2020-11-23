Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary announced a stay-at-home advisory and additional measures as part of their "targeted and focused" approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

“This week’s data, in terms of hospitalization increase, an increase in the use of ventilators, case increase and percent positivity are worrisome,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Latest models show we could run out of ICU beds within a week."

Dr. Levine announced the state has issued a stay-at-home advisory. The advisory, which is not a shutdown order, states all individuals should only leave their home when it is absolutely necessary.

In-person alcohol sales at all restaurants and bars must stop at 5 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 25 and can resume the following day, Nov. 26 at 8 a.m., in order to reduce holiday-related gatherings, stated Dr. Levine.

In addition, multiple new measures were announced including:

Retail stores are limited to 75% capacity and all personal care (salons, gyms, etc) are limited to 50% capacity.

Indoor dining capacity remains at 25%, but can be moved up to 35% if the business self-certifies to show they are following all the state public health guidelines.

Telework is mandatory unless impossible; safety measures required for businesses including cleaning, social distancing and masking.

No gatherings with people from outside your home.

Public schools in counties above a 5% positivity level must go fully remote or sign an attestation form stating all safety protocols are being followed.

The new measures are in addition to the travel order and mask order announced by Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine last week.

Law enforcement and agencies will begin issuing citations and fines to individuals and businesses who violate state orders, including:

Out of State Travel

Mask-wearing

Business Safety, including telework, occupancy, cleaning, social distancing

Restaurant Mitigation, including occupancy, masking, social distancing, self-certification

Gathering Limits

School Attestation and Mitigation

Orders are enforceable as a disease control measure under the Disease Prevention and Control Law.

Citations may be written under the Administrative Code of 1929 71 P. S. § 1409 and/or the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955 35 P.S. § 521.20(a). The decision whether to issue a warning or a citation is made on a case-by-case basis and determined by the unique circumstances of each encounter.

Persons who fail to comply with an order may be fined between $25 and $300 dollars.

"Our ability to protect the public health is only as good as our healthcare system and that's why it's critical to protect the capacity of that system," said Gov. Wolf.

The statewide percent-positivity went up to 11.1% from 9.6% last week. Every county in the state has a concerning percent positivity above five percent except for one county, Cameron County at 1.9 percent.

As of Thursday, November 19, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 36,133 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 27,326 cases, indicating 8,807 more new cases across the state over the past week compared to the previous week.