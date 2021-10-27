On Oct. 26, an FDA advisory committee approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11. Now, the decision awaits full FDA approval before moving to the CDC for approval of vaccine distribution.

The FDA intends to use research to guide their decision-making, according to an Oct. 1 press release and previous FDA statement from Acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock.

When vaccination of children aged 5-11 was first under discussion, Woodcock said, "We know from our vast experience with other pediatric vaccines that children are not small adults, and we will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of clinical trial data submitted in support of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine used in a younger pediatric population, which may need a different dosage or formulation from that used in an older pediatric population or adults."

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are performing clinical trial studies on children aged 5-11. Pfizer presented their findings to the FDA for authorization yesterday; Moderna expects to present their research "soon," according to the company's Oct. 25 press release.

According to Pfizer's September press release, their primary clinical research study provided children with one-third of the regular Pfizer dose, a value of 10 micrograms. Pfizer administered three, one-third doses 21 days apart.

Moderna's study of children aged 6-11 reveals similar findings. Moderna administered one-half of the regular dose of the Moderna vaccine, a value of 50 micrograms. Two, one-half doses were administered 28 days apart.

The difference in complete dosage, with Pfizer at 30 micrograms and Moderna at 100 micrograms, has not resulted in different study outcomes, as evident in the shared findings of the press releases.

In both studies, the antibodies tests reported a "strong immune response" similar to people aged 16-25, according to the releases.

The most commonly reported side effects of the studies — fatigue, headache, fever, and injection site pain — are also comparable to the effects of vaccination of children and adults 16 and over, according to both releases.

Both trials include testing of children under 5 years of age. Pfizer expects to report their findings on that sample group within this year, according to the September press release.