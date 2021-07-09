Thinking about protecting your child against COVID?

With Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which has been approved for those ages 12 and older, you may be weighing the options — and wondering, is it safe?

Wonder no longer. Not only is the vaccine safe for children and teens, but vaccination is the best way to protect ourselves and our families.

Here’s what you need to know about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids?

As a parent, you’re right to have concerns about your child’s safety. And that’s exactly why it’s important to vaccinate them. Vaccines protect us against many diseases, and the COVID-19 vaccine is no different.

This particular vaccine may be new, but the technology used to develop the COVID vaccine has been studied for decades.

In addition, these vaccines have undergone — and will continue to undergo — rigorous testing and monitoring, just as all other vaccines have before becoming available to the public.

In fact, Pfizer recently released preliminary results from a vaccine study of 2,260 participants age 12 to 15. Among the fully vaccinated children, there were no cases of COVID-19, while there were 18 cases among those who received a placebo.

So far, no significant safety concerns have been reported. The findings to date give us confidence in the vaccine’s safety and efficacy in those age 12 to 15.

Children will continue to be monitored, and data reviewed, after vaccination to understand side effects and their relationship to the COVID vaccine.

Which side effects should I look for after my child gets the COVID-19 vaccine?

Your 12-to-15-year-old will receive the same Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and dosage (administered in two doses) as adults do. And it’s likely they’ll have side effects similar to what an adult would.

Side effects may include pain at the injection site, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose.

Or, your child may not experience any side effects at all. But if they do, they should be feeling back to normal within a few days. Side effects are normal - In fact, they’re a sign that your child’s body is building protection against COVID.

Contact your child’s pediatrician for advice on easing any discomfort at home. For example, a non-aspirin pain reliever, like acetaminophen or ibuprofen, should help relieve any aches and mild fever.

Why does my child need the COVID-19 vaccine?

Though your child is less likely to be infected with COVID than you are as an adult, it’s still possible for them to get it and spread it to others. That is especially concerning if they’re around more vulnerable family and community members.

Getting your child vaccinated not only protects them from COVID-19 and potentially serious complications like multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children [or MIS-C], but it also protects those around them.

The benefits from having your child vaccinated outweigh any potential risks.

There are possible complications with any vaccine administered to adults and children alike. However, data shows these complications are rare — and the risk of being infected with COVID-19 is far more serious.

Still have questions or concerns about the COVID vaccine? Talk to your pediatrician. Your child’s pediatrician is a great resource when it comes to your child’s health and well-being.

Preparing for your child’s COVID vaccine appointment

Though it’s tempting to give your child a pain reliever before their vaccination appointment to prevent any potential side effects, don’t do it. It’s best to treat any potential side effects afterward.

After your child’s COVID-19 vaccination, they’ll need to stay for an additional 15 to 30 minutes to be observed for any allergic reactions. And before you leave, your child’s second dose will be scheduled.

Be sure to keep this appointment and remember: your child isn’t considered fully vaccinated until 2 weeks after their second dose.

It’s normal to have questions about a new vaccine.

But you can be confident that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe — and they’re working. If we continue to work together by getting vaccinated and taking recommended precautionary measures, we can put an end to this pandemic.

Returning to regular routines and activities will be good for all of us, and especially our children.

The information in this article is current as of June 29, 2021. On June 10, Moderna filed for emergency use authorization with the FDA for its vaccine's use in those age 12 to 17.

Visit here for the latest COVID-19 vaccine information.



