Harrisburg, Pa. -- The CDC has reported 7,436,278 total cases in the U.S. as of Oct. 6, with 306,970 of those reported in the last seven days.

And though President Trump declared, upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed on Monday evening, that citizens should not "let [COVID-19] dominate you" and "don't be afraid of it, you're going to beat it," the country has reported 209,560 deaths from the virus.

In response to the changing COVID-19 landscape across the country, the Pennsylvania Dept. of Health updated its travel advisory list on October 2, bringing the number of states on the list up to 23.

If you travel to the following states, it is recommended that you quarantine for 14 days upon return:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Questions about travel and quarantine? Read the travel recommendations frequently asked questions.

CDC COVID-19 Travel Information

According to the CDC, travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus.

You may feel well and be symptom-free, but you can still spread COVID-19 to others for 14 days after you were exposed to the virus.

The CDC and PA Dept. of Health both recommend that you don't travel if you are sick or if you have been around someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Don't travel with someone who is sick.

Before you travel

Before you travel, consider the following:

Is COVID-19 spreading at your destination?

The more cases at your destination, the more likely you are to get infected during travel and spread the virus to others when you return.

Do you live with someone who might be more likely to get very ill from COVID-19?

If you get infected while traveling, you can spread the virus to loved ones when you return, even if you don't have symptoms.

Are you more likely to get very ill from COVID-19?

Anyone can get very ill from the virus that causes COVID-19, but older adults and people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Does your destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers?

Some state, local, and territorial governments have requirements, such as requiring people to wear masks and requiring those who recently traveled to stay home for up to 14 days. Check state and local public health websites for information before you travel. If you are traveling internationally, check the country's Office of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Health or the US Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Country Information page for details about entry requirements and restrictions for arriving travelers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine.

If you travel

During your trip, take steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

Wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth covered when in public settings.

Avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from anyone who is not from your household.

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.