Harrisburg, Pa. -- Public health concerns have forced drastic actions as the Department of Health sued Carlisle Event officials, citing COVID-19 concerns as the Carlisle Car Show has been known to draw very large crowds.

“We are very concerned about mass gatherings,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Wednesday at a press conference. “That event can draw upwards of 100,000 people. It is a significant threat to people of our state and could lead to significant outbreaks.”

The event has already been delayed by two months due to COVID-19 concerns. It kicked off Wednesday and is schedule to run through Sunday. People took to Facebook to voice their support for the event.

The Department of Health sent a letter to Carlisle Events Tuesday warning it would be violating the 250-person attendance limit under the emergency order of Gov. Tom Wolf and Dr. Levine.

Cumberland County is currently in the “green” phase, which allows restaurants and retailers to open.