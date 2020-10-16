Harrisburg, Pa. – State officials in Pennsylvania are preparing for an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases, which is expected to coincide with flu season.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the work being done to prepare Pennsylvania for an autumn surge in COVID-19 cases, and to ensure that Pennsylvanians are as protected as possible from both COVID and the flu.

“We have seen more than 1,000 cases a day for the past nine days, which shows that we are at the start of a fall resurgence of COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said. “While we are working to expand testing, prepare for a vaccine, and prevent outbreaks, Pennsylvanians have an important role to play. We must be united by wearing a mask, washing our hands, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings, downloading the COVID Alert PA mobile app and getting a flu vaccine.”

The Department also announced that the first allotment of rapid antigen test cards are being distributed across several counties that are seeing increased COVID cases. The test cards are supplied by the federal government to be used at certified institutions such as long-term care facilities, personal care homes, colleges, drug and alcohol behavioral treatment centers, correctional facilities, and various health care providers.

“With the increase in testing and cases, the department is continuing efforts to conduct case investigations and contact tracing,” Dr. Levine said. “However, for these efforts to be successful, it is important for Pennsylvanians to participate in the process. If you are contacted by a case investigator or contact tracer, it is essential that you answer the phone and participate in the interview.”

As cases have increased, a team is working to assess where the outbreaks are occurring. This includes performing surveillance on congregate care facilities, college and university campuses, and prisons. The department has also been working to assist areas that are experiencing outbreaks, including providing testing resources, providing insight and expertise for infection control, and assisting with questions.

The department is also preparing to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, once one is developed and approved. The CDC has been working with states' Departments of Health to plan for vaccine distributions. In the early days after a vaccine's approval, supplies may be limited. Because of this, some populations may take higher priority than others.

Dr. Levine also stressed the importance of annual flu vaccines. Even if a flu vaccine fails to prevent the flu, it may reduce the duration and severity of flu symptoms. Reducing symptoms is regarded as especially important this year as COVID-19 cases and influenza cases are expected to spike as people are confined indoors.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to practice healthy habits like covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, frequent hand washing, and disinfecting commonly-touched objects like doorknobs, keyboards, and light switches.

This year's flu season officially began on September 26, and so far there have been 17 confirmed influenza cases in Pennsylvania.