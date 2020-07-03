In a reminder as the holiday weekend approaches, Gov. Wolf and Sec. of Health Dr. Levine reinforced the recommendation that residents avoid large gatherings this fourth of July and wear masks when in public.

The recommendations are in line with Gov. Tom Wolf's order, signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Levine, requiring masks to be worn whenever anyone leaves home.

As all counties in the Commonwealth are now in "green," the Secretary of Health said that the green phase is not a green light to stop exercising caution in large groups. “Although it is the holiday weekend, Pennsylvanians should refrain from attending large gatherings, and if you do go out and interact with others, wear a mask,” Dr. Levine said.

“My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others, and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”

Additionally, If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

The secretary outlined the following states that have reported high COVID-19 counts, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and other preventive measures, including washing your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces often, wearing a mask and staying home if you are sick to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As of 12:00 a.m., July 2, there were 88,074 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide. Hospitalizations have not risen in Pennsylvania, however, according to Spotlight PA, which reports 631 people in Pennsylvania hospitalized due to the coronavirus as of July 2.

This week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court sided with Gov. Tom Wolf, issuing an order nullifying legislative Republicans’ attempt to overturn his COVID-19 disaster declaration.

The state’s highest court agreed that House Resolution 836 does not end the governor’s emergency order – first issued on March 6 and renewed on June 3 – because it was never physically presented to him for a signature.

