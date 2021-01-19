Danville, Pa. – The Danville Pharmacy will be hosting a COVID Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, January 23 at 435 East Front Street, which is the new Montour County Administration Center.

The clinic will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Since Pennsylvania is currently in phase 1A of the vaccination process, the clinic will only offer vaccines to Phase 1A patients in order to comply with the current Pennsylvania phase guidelines.

Phase 1A guidelines include Health care personnel including but not limited to the following:

Emergency medical service personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, physicians, dentists, dental hygienists, chiropractors, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, technicians, pharmacy technicians, health professions students and trainees, direct support personnel in school setting or correctional facilities, contractual HCP not directly employed by the health care facility, persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material that can transmit disease among or from health care personnel and patients

Individuals who fall into one of these categories, are asked to fill out this form to schedule an appointment time and fill out the screening questions. The clinic will not be able to accommodate any walk in patients.

To receive the vaccination, individuals must provide proof of occupation, photo identification, and be 18 years of age or older.

Moderna produces the vaccine that will be administered. It is a two shot vaccination series- one vaccination on day 1 and one vaccination 4 weeks later on day 28. Individuals who sign up to come to the first dose on Jan. 23 must return for the second dose, which will be administered on Feb. 20 at the same scheduled appointment time.

Prior to coming to the clinic, individuals must have an appointment scheduled in the link below and all paperwork completed. Bring a PA Driver's license of PA ID card to check in. When arriving to the clinic, individuals are asked to arrive by yourself so as to limit the number of individuals in the building at a time to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In order to receive vaccination you must be wearing a mask.

Those with questions or technical difficulties are asked to contact Danville Pharmacy at (570) 284-4667.