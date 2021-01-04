Lock Haven, Pa. – The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to residents and staff at the Susque-View Home in Lock Haven on Friday, Susque-View Administrator Jamie Aurand announced.

"We have received the consent forms from CVS Pharmacy for the COVID-19 vaccine," Aurand said. "In the interest of time, we will be calling families early next week to obtain consent for those residents who are not able to provide it themselves."

To date the nursing home has had six resident and 19 staff cases of COVID-19. Several staff members have returned to work because they are past the recommended quarantine period and have no symptoms, Aurand said.

"The positive resident has been moved to a 'red zone' and the nursing unit they've come from will be a 'yellow zone' for at least 14 days," Aurand said. "Staff workin in the red and yellow zones are wearing all the recommended PPE, including N95 respirator masks."

The nursing home deploys COVID tests twice weekly, with the most recent round of testing taking place on Dec. 31, 2020, according to Aurand's letter.

"In addition to continuing to test residents weekly, any resident who is symptomatic is tested immediately with a rapid test in the facility and a follow up test through a laboratory," Aurand said.

Families and responsible parties can access updates via Susque-View's COVID-19 hotline at 570-893-5841, and via their Facebook page.